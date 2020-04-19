SEA (NYSE:SE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SE. CLSA lifted their target price on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.61.

NYSE SE opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.09. SEA has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEA will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

