Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 125,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sky Solar were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Sky Solar alerts:

Shares of Sky Solar stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Sky Solar Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.