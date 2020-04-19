Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Sompo Holdings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, approximately 2,814 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

SMPNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72.

Sompo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

