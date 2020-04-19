Stars Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSG)

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,418 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 400% compared to the average volume of 683 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TSG opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,172,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,258,000 after buying an additional 419,352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,649,000 after buying an additional 1,044,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 1,371.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,956,000 after buying an additional 9,484,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,371,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSG. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

