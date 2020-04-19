Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 990.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Steris were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,189,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,374,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steris by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steris by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steris by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after buying an additional 449,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

STE stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

