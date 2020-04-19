Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,634,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 201,776 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 70,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

SRI stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

