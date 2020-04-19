TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after buying an additional 2,289,479 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth $195,276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,707,000 after buying an additional 51,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

