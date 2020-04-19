UBS Group AG Increases Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Simulations Plus worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $880,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,898,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,735,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,840. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.25 million, a P/E ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

