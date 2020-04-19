UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Vericel worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $8,326,000. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 620,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 335,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. ValuEngine lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Vericel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.