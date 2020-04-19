ValuEngine Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BP by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

