ValuEngine Upgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King raised Dorman Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $10,689,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $9,745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $4,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.