Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $176.37 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $202.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.71.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

