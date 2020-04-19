Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $77.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46.

