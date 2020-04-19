Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.71 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

