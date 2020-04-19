Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

VZ stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

