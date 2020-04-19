Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

