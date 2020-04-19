Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDE opened at $8.68 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.