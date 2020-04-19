Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after buying an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after buying an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after buying an additional 205,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

WBA opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

