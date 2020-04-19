Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

