Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

