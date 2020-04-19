Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.64. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

