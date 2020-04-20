-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01).

VRCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRCA opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.88. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.