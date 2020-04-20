$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Athene posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.73.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 502,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 84,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

