1,175 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,755,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $60.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

