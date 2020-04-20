136 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $476.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

