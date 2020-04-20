189,063 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,063 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,791,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Stamps.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

STMP stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $185.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

