190,476 Shares in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 190,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

TARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

TARO stock opened at $68.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.76. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $109.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

