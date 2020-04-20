440,525 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 440,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.59 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $838.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

