810,309 Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 810,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,639,000. Norges Bank owned 1.35% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,154.6% during the 4th quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 702,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 646,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 645,987 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $4,536,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 224,164 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 158,770 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

In other news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle acquired 4,250 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. Also, insider Michael Reers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,391.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

