822,696 Shares in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 822,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,722,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.17% of TIM Participacoes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

TSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

TSU stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.27.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

