ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABB from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.66.

ABB opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABB by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ABB by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

