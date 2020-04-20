Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.86. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

