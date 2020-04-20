Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $87.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ABT. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.44.

ABT opened at $96.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

