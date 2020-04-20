Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,410,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after buying an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

