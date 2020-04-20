Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 965,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.