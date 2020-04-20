AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.55 million, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $4,315,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $2,356,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

