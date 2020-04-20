AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AEGON to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised AEGON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE:AEG opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AEGON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 63,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 77,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AEGON by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

