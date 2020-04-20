AEGON’s (AEG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AEGON to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AEGON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get AEGON alerts:

NYSE:AEG opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. AEGON has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.1735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in AEGON in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AEGON by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 77,921 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AEGON by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.