AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.62.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

