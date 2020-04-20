Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.