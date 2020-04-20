Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.44.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 18,198.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.