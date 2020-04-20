Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $155.31 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $175.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

