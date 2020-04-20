Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 159.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,908 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,675,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $103.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

