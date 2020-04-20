Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,051,710. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.