ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.49% of ALLETE worth $62,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ALE stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

