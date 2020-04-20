Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 483,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $223.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.54. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

