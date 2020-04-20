Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTG opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 208,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980,257.79. Also, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Insiders have bought 810,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,718 over the last three months.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

