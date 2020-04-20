Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Country Trust Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,353.52.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

