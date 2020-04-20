Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,867.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

