Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,867.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

